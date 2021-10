WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Wichita due to a water main break.

Alan King, the director of Public Works & Utilities, says the water main break happened after a power interruption. Because of this, the pressure levels in the pipe lowered below the minimum pressure allowance. When power turned up on, the pressure rose, therefore causing the water main break.