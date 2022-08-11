Elizabeth Peterson is a proud resident of Lyons, KS who saw a need for a local boutique that provides current fashions for men and women, so she opened Rustic Arrow Boutique. It started as a side hustle but quickly gained traction and is now the go-to spot for all things fresh fashion with a hint of western and bohemian flair.

In the store you will find clothes, shoes, accessories and even gifts. There is a selection of menswear, a specific line for curvy girls, current season trends, transitional pieces, and incredible outfit inspo all in one place. You can walk out with just a pair of shoes or the entire outfit head to toe plus accessories.

Elizabeth has cultivated a welcoming environment that shares her passion for fashion and connecting with the community. The minute you walk in to the Rustic Arrow you can feel how much team values connecting with customers and helping them find fresh styles and the perfect outfit to make them feel great.

Shop in store with Rustic Arrow in Lyons or check out their online presence on their website: shoprusticarrow.com and Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/rusticarrow