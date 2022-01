TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - With former President Donald Trump's endorsement going Monday to a Republican hopeful in the Kansas governor race, incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's reelection campaign said she wasn't surprised.

Trump's "Complete and Total Endorsement" went to Derek Schmidt, the current Kansas attorney general. Schmidt has no other major competitors in the Republican primary going into 2022 after another former governor, Jeff Colyer, dropped out of the race due to a battle with prostate cancer.