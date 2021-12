TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Nineteen-year-old Tylynn Cross had her car stolen in the Lawrence Home Depot parking lot. Her purse was also stolen, which contained life-saving medication.

The same night her car was stolen, the Cross family noticed her debit card was used for three separate transactions at Topeka's Fat Shack. The family reached out to the owner, who supplied them with a video of who they believe to be the thief.