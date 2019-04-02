Salina Regional Health Center: Fall Risks

Today, on PULSE, brought to you by Salina Regional Health Care Center the topic discussed is about fall risks. According to the CDC falls are the number one cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for Americans 65 years and older. Today, Nick Johansen, Physical Therapist sat down and explains some of the things that increase fall risks which include:

Age

Previous falls

Use of assistive devices (such as walkers)

Medications

Just to name a few.

Diseases can effect a person’s chance of being a fall risk, too. Diseases such as Parkinson’s Disease, stroke, and Diabetes. One way to check if someone is a fall risk is to visit Salina Regional Health Center’s website and fill out their questionnaire about fall risk. If the person scores high it is advised to make an appointment with their Physician.

At Salina Regional Health Care Center Outpatient Physical clinic patients can call and make an appointment and they will assess a variety of things if patient’s are considered a fall risk. They will assess patient’s biggest defecit and work with patients by having them do real life tasks and exercises.

For more information visit www.SRHC.com