It’s a topic not spoken enough of primarily because welcoming a new baby should be a joyous time. Claudia Canales, PhD Psychologist, at Veridian Behavioral Health joined to shine the light on postpartum depression. This type of depression effects women and men and if left untreated can be life threatening. Claudia also explained the difference and similarities between the baby blues and postpartum depression. Some of the symptoms of postpartum depression include the following:

Feeling sad, anxious, worthless, hopeless or guilty

Loss of interest in hobbies or things you once enjoyed

Changes in appetite or not eating

Loss of energy, motivation and difficulty with sleeping patterns

Difficulty thinking or focusing

Thoughts of suicide

Lack of interest in your baby or feeling anxious around your baby

Thoughts of hurting your baby

If you are wanting more information or need help be sure to visit https://www.veridianbh.com/.