WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of new coronavirus cases continues to climb by the thousands. Since Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 3,203 more Kansans have been diagnosed with the virus. The KDHE says 6,933 Kansans tested negative.

The state also shows 10 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 5,557. There have also been 42 new hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries.