This Saturday, April 23rd there are so many reasons why heading to Elderslie Farm is a great idea! The Bloom Festival and Brunch in the Bramble are happening! Plus it is also Sawmill Saturday and there will be photo ops with professional photographers on-site to capture some lovely family memories.

Keeps your eyes peeled for the four-legged friends as they will be on the move! The mama goats and the kids will be out in the paddock and the pasture during Creamery Shop hours and to top it all off, this Saturday is also Sawmill Saturday at Elderslie Woodworks from 10-1:00! You can come out and learn about the incredible woodworking that takes place at Elderslie and even view some of the large walnut and wood pieces for sale.

For more information visit Elderslie Farm on Facebook.