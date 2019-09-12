Saying An Early Hello To Fall!

We said hello to fall a little early by sharing these great furniture pieces provided by our set sponsor Ashley HomeStore. Our set received a mini makeover and the pieces exemplify everything fall! The browns and warm colored tones paired with a bold rug scream it’s time for a cool crisp season. The pieces shown is just a small taste of all the fun and gorgeous decor Ashley HomeStore carries. Be sure to visit their website to see more!
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.