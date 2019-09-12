Saying An Early Hello To Fall!

I sat down with Jeremy Ensey, the CEO of St. Luke Hospital, to talk about the different services the hospital provides. Along with many other services, they have homecare and a 32-bed nursing home attached to the hospital and they provide orthopedic and urology specialists that come to Marion. In order to help with expensive medical bills, the hospital has partnered with MDSave. This allows for you to save a lot of different medical procedures. I was then joined by Alex, who talked about the different treatments in physical therapy at St. Luke Hospital. They can treat people of all ages and you can find out all the information on their website: http://www.slhmarion.org