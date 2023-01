Scheels is coming to Wichita this year and the crew is looking to add to their team! Make sure to visit the store’s career expo this afternoon from 4 to 7pm and tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.

The sporting goods store is already giving back to the community, before they even open! They recently donated thousands of dollars to several local non-profits.

For more information about the career expo or what the store has to offer, visit the Scheels Facebook page!