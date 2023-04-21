Talk about taking a whack at it! We spent an afternoon at Let’s Smash in the Delano District and felt so relieved after. This business is perfect for an outing with friends, family or solo!

At Let’s Smash, you can take your anger out on various items by throwing it at the wall or the ground, using a bat, a sledgehammer or other random objects! There are many safety precautions in place and the timing of the session varies on price.

For more information about this relatively new business, visit Let’s Smash on Facebook!