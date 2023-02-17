Bluestem Mercantile in Leon has been a labor of love for the USD 205 School District. The store provides essentials for the community while also giving students a chance to learn important skills.

Students help run the store alongside Bluestem teachers. They stock shelves, check invoices, interact with customers, along with many other duties. And there’s nothing like this in the small town, so the residents of the area greatly appreciate it as well!

For more information, visit the Bluestem Mercantile Facebook page.