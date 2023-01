Have you ever considered decorating your own hat? Buffalo Galz Hat Bar in Ark City has the perfect experience for you!

Tami will serve as your “bartender” while you choose a mixture of jewelry, feathers or other items. She can even burn designs into your hat of choice! The possibilities are endless and it’s a lot of fun.

Tami tells us she has a few events planned, so make sure to check them out! For more information, please visit the Buffalo Galz Hat Bar Facebook page!