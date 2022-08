It’s the most used reference for people from Kansas.

That would be the Wizard of Oz and Liberal has embraced this and has one of the coolest museums that remembers the classic movie called Dorothy’s House and Land of Oz.

There are many items that were in the movie on display at the museum and a really cool tornado scene that is reenacted by one of their many Dorothy’s.

Check out their website for more details about the museum and how you can visit!