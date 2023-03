Doyle Creek Boutique brings fashion to rural Kansas! The store in Florence offers clothes, shoes and gift-items to shoppers across the area.

Grace Unruh shares the space with her mom. They are doing what they can to help revitalize downtown Florence! Soon, you can expect a family-owned restaurant to open up across the street as well.

And the items are available online! Check out current inventory on the Doyle Creek Boutique website!