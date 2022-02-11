Recognized as one of the most iconic stunt performers and entertainers, Robert Craig affectionately known as Evil Knievel was loved by many across the world. Over the course of his career, he attempted more than 75 ramp-to-ramp motorcycle jumps. Knievel was inducted into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1999 and in June 2017 an entire museum dedicated solely to him opened in Topeka.

The Evel Knievel Museum is a non-profit museum that houses the largest collection of authentic Evel Knievel memorabilia in the world. Complete with interactive experiences the 3,000 square feet, two stories museum is an incredible collection of memorabilia, awards, footage of the star jumping, Knievel’s tour bus is even housed on the bottom floor and provides a sneak peak into life on the road with the icon. The museum is located inside Topeka’s Historic Harley-Davidson and is open to the public for viewing.

There are plans to move the museum to the Las Vegas area so get your plans in place to visit in the next year before it leaves Kansas. For more information visit The Evel Knievel Museum on Facebook.