Secret Spots: Fort Larned

by: Jillian Carroll

Posted: / Updated:

Many, many years ago Fort Larned was home to hundreds of soldiers and military nurses. In fact, Fort Larned was a key post in the Indian wars from 1859 to 1869.  It also served as an agency of the Indian Bureau in its attempts to provide peaceful solutions to the cultural conflict. There is so much history at Fort Larned in one visit it will make you feel like you have traveled back in time. With nine historic buildings, the fort survives as one of the best-preserved examples of Indian Wars-period forts. Most of the buildings, including the barracks, commissary, and officers quarters, are furnished to their original appearance. I was blown away learning the bunk beds were built to hold four men two on the top and two on the bottom. Fort Larned National Historic Site is open daily, year-round, and admission is free. It is an absolute gem hidden in Kansas and boasts rich history and numerous events throughout the year. We learned about the events and field trips available and I highly recommend coming to check them out over Memorial Day. The park offers several special events throughout the year, living history demonstrations, and ranger-guided tours.

