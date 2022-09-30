There’s a new spot in town where you can relax enjoy delicious food and drinks and support local at the same time! Good Company Taps & Spirits just open in Revolustia. It is connected to the Fox & Ash Barbershop on the second level in the shopping center full of businesses that occupy storage containers.

Good Company Taps & Spirits is owned by two friends and former barber college classmates that own Fox & Ash in Wichita and in McPherson. They are innovators who see the need to support local and provide a platform for local businesses to reach customers with their products.

From local spirits and beers to the food the vast majority of their menu comes from local vendors. Stop in for a drink or just to enjoy a serene spot with an Instagram-able patio and cool vibe.

To learn more about hours and specials visit Good Company on Facebook.