The Great Plains Renaissance and Scottish Festival happens this weekend at Sedgwick County Park! April 9th and April 10th all day long the park will be full of hundreds of guests, athletes, vendors, and characters all celebrating the renaissance era. This year there will be a hint of a Scottish feel as the Scottish festival will add to the mix.

This year the Highland games will be a highlight of the festival. Nice games will be on display and some serious, very competitive athletes will be in Wichita to showcase their abilities. We had a chance to learn about the Caber Toss, sometimes referred to as the telephone pole todd. This is just a taste of what you can expect to see at the festival.

Get your tickets now by visiting The Great Plains Renaissance and Scottish Festival on Facebook.