We made the trip to Courtland, KS to meet new friends at Irrigation Ales and learn about the unique irrigation system in that region of Kansas.

Irrigation Ales is a rural brewery featuring six taps of their own handcrafted beers. They take pride in their unique agricultural ingenuity with a brewhouse made from retrofitted dairy tanks from the county. In-house, there are also Kansas wines offered from Smoky Hill or Liquid Art and Dani & Dave ciders as well as non-alcoholic options such as homemade root beer and Morning Light Kombucha.

Guests are welcome to bring in food from Adri’s down the street or any other venue. There are some yummy grab-and-go snacks as well, I recommend trying their made in-house, fresh charcuterie boxes or hummus bowls. Visit Irrigation Ales on Facebook to learn more and to plan a trip to Courtland!