Odds ‘N Ends Boutique in Hillsboro lives up to its name! There is a little bit of something for everyone in the eclectic, family-owned store.

Whether you’re a man, woman or child you can find something here. There’s everything from lotion to jewelry to devotionals and even chocolate! And it’s perfect if you’re looking to buy a unique gift for someone special.

For more information about the shop, visit the Odds ‘N Ends Boutique Facebook page!