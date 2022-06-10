Highlighting Kansas and the amazing people that make up our great state has been such an incredible journey for the Good Day Kansas Family! Today we are elated to share another group that does the same, the Kansas Farm Bureau. Located in Manhattan, its mission focuses on leadership development, agriculture education, legal defense, environmental advocacy, farm safety, risk management, rural development, and international trade.

One way the Kansas Farm Bureau celebrates the farmers and ranchers across the state is with the Kansas Living Magazine, a publication released quarterly full of fun things to do across the state, delicious recipes, and stories about adventures to take with the family, and much more.

The summer edition of Kansas Living Magazine featured Glennys Doane, Owner of Prairie Field Flowers in Downs, KS. Glennys shared about her beautiful flower field and the subscription-based bouquets she designs. Visit Prairie Field Flowers on Facebook for more information and to order your own bouquet.

For more information on the Kansas Farm Bureau or Kansas Living Magazine please visit the Kansas Farm Bureau website.