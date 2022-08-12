If you’re heading east on the turnpike definitely take the Emporia exit and stop at Radius Brewing Company for lunch, dinner, a beer, or even just to chat with the community. This local hangout is a favorite for many reasons. Located in the heart of a college town one might expect bars to have a “college bar” feel and restaurants to be experts with the food menus, and you wouldn’t be wrong.

Radius Brewing Company is unique. Their bar menu boasts locally brewed beers spanning from the lightest ale to the heaviest brew. The elaborate bar menu was created with everyone in mind, you will find drinks for every palate. The fun doesn’t stop there, the food menu at Radius Brewing Company is also top-notch. If you are looking for a light salad or sandwich for lunch swing by and be treated with prompt friendly service before heading back to work. Radius is also known as the spot parents take their college students out for a nice dinner treat. If you’re headed in for dinner, come hungry!

The popular brewing company is looking forward to expanding and opening a tap room and production facility in the near future. Keep an eye out for their new space before planning your trip east to Emporia.