There is always great things to do in Derby and as the summer heat kicks in, where else is there to go then a water park.

Rock River Rapids in Derby is home to one of the coolest water experiences you will find. They have an area for toddlers, slides for teens, a lazy river and an open swim area for everyone!

They also have some great events happening at the park this summer including take part in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson.

Check out their website for more information!