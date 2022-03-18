In 1887, in Argonia, KS history was made. For the first time in United States history, a woman was elected Mayor. Susannah Salter was named Mayor of Argonia making her the first woman mayor of Argonia and the first woman mayor in the United States.

Today, many many years later the town of Argonia remains proud of its history maker. The Salter House Museum stands in its original location and was the first home Susannah Slater moved intro upon arriving in Argonia. Her father built the home brick by brick and it house Susannah and the family for many years.

Many Women’s organizations and passionate community members such as Carol Pearce and Valerie Wade maintain the museum and are so proud to bring guests through to learn about Former Mayor Susannah Salter. To schedule a tour you can reach out on the Salter House Museum website, salterhousemuseum.org