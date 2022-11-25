This beautiful home in Abilene is filled with so much history, beautiful craftsmanship, many original artifacts and a unique bowling alley. The owner of Seelye Mansion knows the ins and outs of all twenty-five rooms and has worked hard to keep the stories of the Seelye family alive.

You can visit the mansion year-round for tours, but to visit during the holidays is something special. You’ll see dozens of Christmas trees in every room, hundreds of poinsettias and more nutcrackers than you can count.

If you’d like more information on the home or would like to schedule a tour, visit the city of Abilene’s website!