The beloved local seamstress and former owner of The Alterations Shoppe, Katrina Stockton, lived out a childhood dream while owning her shop and providing high-quality alterations for the community including numerous customs hand made pieces and projects.

This past weekend she marked another dream off her list when she opened the Sewing History Museum in historic Wichita. Once the pandemic put a halt to her ability to volunteer Katrina knew it was time to start getting serious about collecting sewing machines to fill the museum. In about one year’s time, Katrina collected, purchased, and received many donated items for the museum and finally opened her doors to the public last weekend.

The museum is located in a home built in the 1800s which has been most recently used as a Bed & Breakfast. There are over 450 sewing machines of all shapes and sizes spanning many decades and even coming from a handful of different countries! YOu are able to walk through the home and learn about the machines and enjoy the history right before your eyes. For information on the museum or to plan a visit check out the Sewing History Museum Facebook Page