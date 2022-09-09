Tucked away between Louisburg and Paola Kansas is a secret spot full of history and a good love story which now provides the community a place to relax enjoy a crafted cocktail and support local. Somerset Schoolhouse is a 1920’s schoolhouse renovated into a home boutique, coffee shop, cigar shop, and speakeasy. Stop in to enjoy a custom cocktail, a full coffee bar, a unique boutique featuring local goods, and an outdoor patio with horseshoes and more!

Take a walk back in time as you venture downstairs to the speakeasy and pass by photos of students who used to grace the halls of the former one-room schoolhouse. Enjoy a delicious cocktail or coffee and light bites while hearing the love story that sprouted in the sweet school. Lesli and her husband Jimmy would love nothing more than to share stories over a good cigar or cocktail. For more information visit the Somerset Schoolhouse on Facebook.