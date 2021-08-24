Secret Spots – The Castle

During our #KSNSummerRoadTrip we had the pleasure of stopping in to Glen Elder, KS to learn about a building that has been around for a very long time and served many purposes for the community. We had the chance to meet Dan Winkel, the current owner/resident of The Castle and really enjoyed hearing about he history of this incredible building.

Located east, across the street from Glen Elder’s town square, the Castle Service Station was built by Ernie Norris in 1926. This unique structure, a National Historic Landmark, was the result of a dream Mr. Norris had had since being in the military during World War I — constructing a service station that resembled a castle he’d observed in Luxemburg.



Well-built with cut-to-fit, native limestone stone, the building features three spanning archways. Now Dan Winkel’s home residence, the castle still holds a place in Glen Elder history as a reminder of a man who served his country during the First World War and returned to his hometown for the betterment of the community. Dan always dreamed of owning this castle when he was young and seeing him living out his dream was very special.