Secret Spots – The Castle

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

During our #KSNSummerRoadTrip we had the pleasure of stopping in to Glen Elder, KS to learn about a building that has been around for a very long time and served many purposes for the community. We had the chance to meet Dan Winkel, the current owner/resident of The Castle and really enjoyed hearing about he history of this incredible building.

Located east, across the street from Glen Elder’s town square, the Castle Service Station was built by Ernie Norris in 1926. This unique structure, a National Historic Landmark, was the result of a dream Mr. Norris had had since being in the military during World War I — constructing a service station that resembled a castle he’d observed in Luxemburg.
 
Well-built with cut-to-fit, native limestone stone, the building features three spanning archways.  Now Dan Winkel’s home residence, the castle still holds a place in Glen Elder history as a reminder of a man who served his country during the First World War and returned to his hometown for the betterment of the community. Dan always dreamed of owning this castle when he was young and seeing him living out his dream was very special.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.