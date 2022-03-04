Quietly nestled in Minneapolis, Kansas is a hidden gem that has become a popular community gathering place. The mission of The Farm & The Odd Fellows is to provide unique environments that plant and cultivate relationships. The vision is to successfully create experiences and memories over a warm cup of joe, a delicious brew, or even a competitive game of pickleball. If you can believe it behind the beautiful exterior is a fully renovated space spanning three levels, each with a different vibe.

When you walk in the main level is a coffee shop with a complete lunch menu and a full-size pickleball court! Downstairs the space is a community room with game tables, pop a shot, shuffleboard, and many spaces to enjoy connecting. The top-level is a beautiful taproom and brewery. The brewing experience is going to be unique; you can help design a recipe of your own and help brew your beer, then enjoy it from one of the many taps serving a variety of brews. The antique ceiling and beautiful lighting structures make this taproom fit for a wedding reception or a celebration of any kind.

The Farm and The Odd Fellows is more than a hidden gem It is a true display of the passion Minneapolis has for its community members. The humble owners are visionaries and care deeply about providing a safe space and an enjoyable experience for the community. “Where art meets function, study meets sport, diversity meets harmony, science meets spirit history meets vision” The Farm and The Odd Fellows should be on your bucket list. For more information visit The Farm and The Odd Fellows on Facebook.