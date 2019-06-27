Secret Spots: The Linger Longer

Today’s secret spot segment might be one of my favorites to date! We made it out to Bennington, KS and took a ‘Step back in time.” We had the chance to experience the Linger Longer one of the few remaining authentic soda fountains in the Midwest. Sharolyn and her husband do a phenomenal job of continuing tradition in the vintage soda shop. The original 106 year old building features an antique ceiling. The ceiling and building are charming but what’s most impressive is what’s hanging on the walls inside the old building. The Linger Longer is home to the world’s second largest public collection of Dr Pepper memorabilia in the United States! Amidst the original soda fountain, back bar and spigots pumps dating back over 100 years are over 2,000 antique Dr Pepper collectibles such as signs, figurines, cans, bottles, and much more! Once you’ve taken it all in, including the world’s largest collection of Dr Pepper posters, you can sit down and enjoy the hand mixed fountain drink called the Green River a local favorite. You can enjoy a delicious chicken salad sandwich and relax in the nostalgic shop’s courtyard out back. If you haven’t made a trip to The Linger Longer yet you are missing out. Shout out to Sharolyn and her husband as well, they actively encourage Kansans to shop local and continue to keep the tradition of THE LINGER Longer alive. And maintain a thriving Main St in Bennington. They are truly a remarkable coupe and we are proud to call them Kansans!
