This summer head to Derby to have plenty of fun in the sun, enjoy delicious food, and maybe even try your hand at pickleball or sand volley at The Sandbox.

The Sandbox at Derby is the area’s newest, hottest two-story restaurant and bar offering delicious summer cocktails, beers and an elaborate food menu featuring a couple of great steak options. The Sandbox Derby boasts indoor and outdoor pickleball courts for all ages to paly pick up games or in leagues as well. THe same goes for the sand volleyball, community memebrs can just head out for a night of fun or get a bit more competitive and enter into an organized league. There are oppurtunities to play in organized or leisurely corn hole games and tourneys.

The fun doesn’t stop when the winter months arrive, the dome with indoor courts allows for year-round play. Visit The Sandbox Derby on Facebook for more info!