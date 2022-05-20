Looking for something fun and different to do with the crew? Check out The Selfie Spot on Douglas! This unique photography playground is designed to spark imagination and ignite your creative flame while having fun and making memories.

The Selfie Spot is a space that holds 13 different photo stations. Each station is a different theme and will rotate every 2 – 3 months. To participate you simply bring your phone, set it in the phone holder on the tripod with a ring light, and start snapping away! Some stations have props and others simply fun lighting painting, etc. You can’t go wrong with bringing a birthday party, bachelorette party, or even girls’ night out to The Selfie Spot.

The space is reservable by the hour is desired as well. For more information check them out on Instagram or Facebook, @TheSelfSpotOnDouglas