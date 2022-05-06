Want to host a slumber party for your kiddo? Or maybe you’re the cool Aunt and want to make it a birthday party to remember for your niece or nephew? How does throwing an epic party that have will all the kids at school talking and not having to have it at your home sound? Let me introduce you to The Slumber Party Place.

The Slumber party Place is a home that sleeps 5 adults and about 12-15 kids comfortably, with a full kitchen, bathroom, sitting area, an indoor treehouse, a stage for karaoke, and so much more! Designed to be the perfect spot for a slumber party, The SlumberPary Place offers daily rentals and overnight stays. Visit their Facebook Page for more info!