Recently relocated to the Historic Delano District, Vortex Souvenir has brought a new, vibrant energy to the already hip outdoor shopping district.

Just southwest of the circle and clock tower in the heart of Delano the bright purple exterior of the new gift and souvenir shop grabs the attention of those walking or driving by. Sure you can call it a souvenir shop as there are many Midwest, Kansas, and Wichita-centric items available but this is not your average souvenir shop.

Some nostalgia mixed with digital art and mediums of all kinds are found inside Vortex Souvenir, most locally made. Co-Owners Hannah and Kevin curate an incredible of items to keep in-store as well as create many of them. Visit Vortex Souvenir on Facebook and shop with them on their website .