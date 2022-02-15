We recently had the chance to meet Johnna Kolar, a local substitute teacher, and author. Today in the show, Johnna will join to share about the book she recently published called A Donut A Day and her mission to spread joy across the state and beyond by remembering the simple things in life. Johnna was inspired by her students to begin an adventure of trying a new donut every day for 365 days and finding something she loved in each one.

After she completed the year-long project and diligently recorded the 365 flavors she tasted she began writing her book using the word ‘donut‘ as a play on words for things to not forget to do or to leave out of your every day. We started the show today, February 15th with her powerful words of wisdom: “Donut lose your joy” Catch the full segment to learn more about Johnna and where you can purchase your own copy of A Donut A Day.