During the #KSNSummerRoadTrip a few months ago we had the chance to spend time in Sherman County. We made a few stops during our time there, enjoyed speaking with community members, and couldn’t help but notice one common theme, they were all very kind and passionate about sharing the desire to grow their community and share it with first-timers like myself.

We had the chance to hear from Julica Oharah, Director of Community Development with Sherman County about some of the major attractions and new events that will be happening this year. Add it to your bucket list and if you are able to make the trip swing by the big easel for a fun photo! Learn more about Sherman County by visiting Sherman County on their website: shermancountyks.gov/