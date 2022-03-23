Throughout March we have focused on celebrating women-owned businesses and today we had the chance to spend time with a local business owner providing up-to-date fashion trends and fun, colorful clothes that will automatically lift your mood when you wear them.

The owner of Nova Lee Boutique, Audra Fenton joined us to share her beautiful new spring line. She shared a rack full of colorful, lightweight fabrics and flirty prints that will make you feel like a million bucks when you wear them! We also got to see two full looks on models from the Kendra Scott team. Taylor and Maddie looked adorable and comfortable, as well!

We shared Nova Lee Boutique, the online boutique while at Kendra Scott because you have the opportunity to shop with Audra and Nova Lee Boutique when she pops up at Kendra Scott at the Waterfront this Saturday, March 26th from 12 pm – 4 pm Get your hands-on great pieces for this fall and even find some beautiful jewelry from the Kendra Scott collection! For more information on Nova Lee Boutique please visit them on Facebook.