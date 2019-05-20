On today’s On The Sidelines segment I had a chance to meet BJ Harris, the Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Harris, a Shrine Bowl Hall of Famer, is excited for the upcoming event. It’s an annual event from that has been a huge part of Kansas high school athletics since 1974. Yes, it is a charity football game that features the best football players from all classifications across the state of Kansas, but it is so much more! More than 160 kids will attend the Shrine band camp and over 150 cheerleaders will rock it out at camp. If you’re not a high school cheerleader, band member or football player no worries you can still participate in the 5k You attend the celebration banquet, or hang out at the huge parade in Dodge City. If it sounds like a pretty large production, that’s because it is! And the best news of all is that it is all for a good cause. This entire event benefits the Shriners Hospitals for children and their patients. All proceeds from the game and event benefits the network of 22 hospitals. Travel expenses are paid and often times the hospitals bills are covered by the funds raised from the Shrine Bowl event. Harris explained this event is a huge fundraiser for the Shiner’s Hospital and families of the patients but it is also an opportunity for young athletes to understand the power of their influence. The power of sports is the spotlight here while the game, and 5k are the center and a weekend full of charitable giving. This is an incredible event where young athletes are able to participate in something larger than themselves and help others. They visit the hospitals and even participate in an event that results in them experiencing what life events can be like if they were to be living with a disability. Sure, the highlight of the weekend is charity football game, but that is just a game. Young players interacting with hospital patients and helping raise money to support them certainly take center stage. Come out and witness the power of sport on June 8th, tickets are still available.

For information on tickets and events please click here.