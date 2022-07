For the past 20 years, Sig’s Gourmet Butcher Shop has been giving fresh cut meat to their customers in Derby.

They are here for your next summer cookout with family or friends and has something for everyone in their store.

They have steaks, beef, meat and 17 different types of hot dogs and sausages.

It’s locally owned and they take pride in same day cuts that will bring out flavor in every bite.

