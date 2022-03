Manhattan has some of the most unique places to shop including Sisters of Sound, a business in the heart of Aggieville.

Sarah Cunnick and her sister own the shop that sells some of the most vintage and coolest records, cd’s and more in The Little Apple.

They business has been going strong for the past 15 years and they enjoy bringing happiness to so many through the love of music.

Check out their website for more information and the different music that they sell!