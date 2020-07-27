Sitting By The Pool With Treescapes

On this steamy Sunday we took a moment to check in with Dave from Treescpaes to learn more options he and his team have for your new backyard oasis or simple upgrade to your backyard patio. This beautiful home had a bit of competition from the breathtaking views of the lake it sits on, but the gorgeous two-story brick deck, patio, outdoor kitchen, pool combination the Treescapes team designed and built definitely got my vote for best backyard feature. Not to mention the putting green and outdoor basketball court, this backyard had everything needed for a lazy Sunday, a productive workout, a pool day or even a social gathering. Dave and his team at Treescapes really out did themselves with this one, but it something to this degree isn’t what you’re looking for they can still help you with any type of upgrade remodel, new addition, etc. Reach out o Facebook or stop in to their Andover location. Also you can get some inspiration from the website if desired, www.treescapeit.com Facebook: @Treescapes and Big Wave pools
