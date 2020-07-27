Sitting By The Pool With Treescapes

We traveled West this week and stopped in to the Boot Hill Distillery to meet Co Owners and Husband and Wife Hayes and Shelby Kelman to learn about their popular distillery. The Boot Hill Distillery was founded after Hayes and his family decided they were ready to use their farm to produce more than just feed and ethanol. Through trial and error Hayes and his family perfected their very own Whisky and and entire menu full of craft cocktails and specialty drinks have been added to what they offer. The Kelman Family is proud to have opened the first distillery in Dodge City and have grown it to be quite the destination. The tasting room is fit for happy hour or even after drinks and the patio is welcoming all day, any day of the week. Live music and community get-togethers are typically regular happenings but recently the Boot Hill Distillery closed their doors and began producing hand sanitizer for the community. Shelby and Hayes explained the motivation was to help keep the community safe and also to ensure their employees remain employed. The sweet couple does a fantastic job advocating for Dodge City and representing the high character values Kansans are know for. If you are headed west you must stop in to meet them. Tell em Good Day Kansas sent ya! Also you can support by finding their spirits and sanitizer online, visit any of their social media handles or their website: https://www.boothilldistillery.com/