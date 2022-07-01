It’s not everyday a business makes it over 100 years in small town Kansas. Pratt is proud to boast two businesses reaching milestones this year and providing much needed services to the community.

City Manager Bruce Pinkall joined us to celebrate and thank The People’s Bank who has reached its 135th year in business. We also celebrated Skaggs Hardware for reaching 100 years of serving the community. Skaggs Ace Hardware has been family owned and operated from the day its doors opened and is now in the fifth generation of Skaggs family members running the store.

Pratt is a solid community with great people that support local and care about their neighbors. It was an honor to be a part of this celebration. To learn more about Pratt, The People’s Bank or Skaggs Hardware please visit each of their respective Facebook Pages.