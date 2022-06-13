June 18th & 19th Hutchinson, KS as we know it turns into Smallville! The Smallville Comic-Con kicks off at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. In three different buildings, you can experience all that is Smallville Comic-Con.

This is the first time this event will be held since the pandemic and is going to be a wild ride! The event spreads across three buildings and each one will have different fun activites and celebrity guests throughout the weekend. Come in costume if preferred! There is a costume contest, live-action, autographs, photo ops, Q & A panels, and more.

Tickets are available in person each day. Check out the list of celebrities on their website or Facebook Page.