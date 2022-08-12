If you have been to Main Street in Hutchinson chances are you have stopped at Smith’s Market. If not, you’re missing out. This locally owned and operated grocery store has been a major staple in the Hutchinson community for over 75 years! The Barnes family now owns and operates it after purchasing it from their parents.

Inside Smith’s Market, you will find a mixture of nostalgic candies, sodas, and toys that take you back in time. You will also find a wide variety of fresh locally grown produce and a large selection of fruit and vegetables. Traditional grocery items are found inside the market as well as some fun snarky gifts and items that will bring a smile to your face.,

Stop into Smith’s Market next tie you are in the Hutchinson area and follow then Facebook to learn about their latest deliveries of fresh produce.