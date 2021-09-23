Smith’s Market Family Business Locally Owned and Operated Since 1933

If you have spent time in Downtown Hutchinson chances are you have stopped in to Smith’s Market. If not you must do so next time you are there. This vintage grocery store offers everything from fresh local produce to nostalgic candy and plenty of items that will have you feeling reminiscent of your childhood days.

Owner, Chris Barnes has been spending his days inside of Smith’s Market for years; the store has been in his family for years. Multiple generations have packed groceries, restocked shelved and greeted community members over the years. Today the history of Smith’s Market is near and dear to Chris and his family. He appreciates the opportunity to support his community by providing fresh local produce and also the experiences and relationship it has allowed him over the years.

Whether you’re looking for fresh fruit, mix and match old school candy, fresh peaches or vegetables stop by Smith’s Market and wonder through the store, your eyes will wonder to the original ceiling and floors that are home to countless memories and stories. Check them out on Facebook for up to date produce and inventory.