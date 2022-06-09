This weekend head to Derby for the 11th Anual Smoke on The Plains BBQ and Music Fest! There will be something for everyone in the family at the festival! All ages are welcomed and are encouraged to come out and partake in the festivities!

June 10th and June 11th there will be music from Paramount a local 80’s band, tons of delicious food to eat, and different activities such as a scavenger hunt to win great prizes. There will be a professional BBQ contest as well as a ‘backyard barbeque’ contest if you are up for trying your hand at the grill. Visit Smoke on the Plains on Facebook for more information.