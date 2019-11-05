Co-Owners Leslie and Marla were former coworkers that grew into very dear friends and now they are known as the dynamic duo business owners of Snappy Chicks Boutique. What started as simply making snap jewelry for themselves soon grew into making it for friends and family and then becoming a staple of craft shows and farmers market. The duo continued to grow and the popularity of the business did as well, so Marla and Leslie finally opening a storefront in Derby. This was well received by all and soon grew into two boutiques with locations in Derby and Winnfield. Leslie shared with me the snap jewelry line consists of rings, necklaces, bracelets, sunglasses, watches and more and is the staple at Snappy Chicks Boutique. I then heard from Marla about the rest of what make Snappy Chicks a must visit boutique! Snappy Chicks also features unique gifts, a variety of jewelry lines, customizable clothes, accessories, bags, wax melts, glassware, the list goes on! These two ladies know what is means to keep a wide variety unique and fun pieces. If you are interested in shopping with Snappy Chicks visit their social media pages for info on both the Derby and Winnfield locations! @SnappyChicksBoutique