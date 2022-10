The Somerset Ridge Vineyard and Winery has some of the best wine you will find on the outskirts of Kansas City.

It is in Louisburg and invites people from all across the region to come and enjoy an afternoon at their place and sip on some of their famous wine!

They have fun afternoons for you to take part in or if you’d like to reserve their place for a special outing, they hope to see you soon!

Check out their website for more info!