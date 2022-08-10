We love collaborating with local publications that share the goals of celebrating Kansas and the amazing people and places across the state. Today we partnered with the Kansas Farm Bureau to highlight the upcoming feature story and local family-operated farm in their publication, Kansas Living Magazine.

We made the trip to Baldwin City and learned about South Baldwin Farms, a family-owned and operated. apple orchard spanning approximately 35 acres. Apples, peaches, and blackberries began growing in the spring 2015, and expansion of the Apple orchard and u-pick blackberries and pumpkins began in 2020. Gabe Spurgeon shared that by 2023, the orchard will cover approximately 75 acres, and the goal is to provide quality products using environmentally responsible and efficient growing methods.

Read more about South Baldwin Farms in this season’s edition of Kansas Living Magazine. For more information on the Kansas Farm Bureau, please see visit their website